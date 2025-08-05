Organto Foods Resumes Trading on OTCQB, Aims for U.S. Market Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Organto Foods ( (TSE:OGO) ) is now available.

Organto Foods Inc. has announced the resumption of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘OGOFF’ as of August 5, 2025. This move is part of Organto’s strategic plan to expand its investor base in the U.S. and increase its visibility in global capital markets. The company aims to pursue an uplisting to the OTCQX as it continues to evolve and meet the necessary qualifications. The relisting is seen as a significant milestone reflecting Organto’s progress in realigning and restructuring its business over the past 20 months, setting a foundation for sustained growth and profitability. The company believes that this relisting, combined with its current listing on the Toronto Venture Exchange, will enhance its exposure to U.S. investors, thereby improving visibility and liquidity.

The overall score of Organto Foods is influenced by its positive corporate events and strong technical indicators, yet hampered by weak financial performance. While the company shows potential for growth through strategic actions, its financial instability remains a concern.

More about Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. is a leading provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products. The company employs a strategic asset-lighter business model to cater to a growing base of socially responsible and health-conscious consumers. Organto is committed to sustainable business practices, focusing on environmental responsibility and community engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 104,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$79.1M

