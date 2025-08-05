Organon Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Organon ( (OGN) ).

Organon reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a revenue of $1.594 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year. The company achieved a net income of $145 million and repaid $345 million of long-term debt, aiming for a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x by year-end. Organon raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $6.275 billion and $6.375 billion, while maintaining its Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance. The quarter saw growth in women’s health and biosimilars, offset by declines in established brands due to the loss of exclusivity in key markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (OGN) stock is a Sell with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Organon stock, see the OGN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OGN is a Neutral.

Organon’s overall stock score is driven by a strong valuation and positive corporate events, but is tempered by financial performance challenges and neutral technical indicators. Earnings call insights provide some positive outlook, despite external pricing pressures.

To see Spark’s full report on OGN stock, click here.

More about Organon

Organon operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company is known for its products in fertility, contraception, and other therapeutic areas, with a market focus on expanding its geographic footprint and managing product life cycles.

Average Trading Volume: 4,879,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.53B

For an in-depth examination of OGN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue