Orexo AB Reports Q3 2025 Financials and Secures BARDA Award

Orexo AB ( (SE:ORX) ) just unveiled an update.

Orexo AB reported a decrease in net revenues and a negative EBITDA for Q3 2025, with significant costs associated with LTIP programs impacting financial results. However, the company showcased positive in-vivo data for a new intranasal GLP-1 agonist medication supported by its AmorphOX® technology and secured a substantial award from BARDA for developing an intranasal rescue medication, indicating potential future growth and innovation.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ORX) stock is a Hold with a SEK23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orexo AB stock, see the SE:ORX Stock Forecast page.

More about Orexo AB

Orexo AB is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that develops drugs using cutting-edge drug delivery technologies. The company is committed to the UN Global Compact corporate responsibility initiative, focusing on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Average Trading Volume: 68,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.32B

