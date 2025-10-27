Ordell Minerals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ordell Minerals Ltd ( (AU:ORD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ordell Minerals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company will not be dispatching physical copies of the meeting notice, instead making it available online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their proxy voting instructions by November 24, 2025. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it affects their shareholding and voting rights, and they are advised to consult professional advisers if needed.

More about Ordell Minerals Ltd

Ordell Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Western Australia and is involved in activities related to mineral exploration and production.

Average Trading Volume: 266,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$25.32M

For detailed information about ORD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue