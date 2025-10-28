OraSure Technologies Announces Board Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Orasure Technologies ( (OSUR) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, OraSure Technologies announced the resignation of Mara G. Aspinall from her position as director and chair of the Board, with no disputes cited as the cause. John P. Kenny, a current board member, has been appointed as the new chair. Additionally, Steven Boyd has been appointed as a Class II director, effective the same day, and will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Boyd qualifies as an independent director and will receive an initial equity award valued at $100,000, which will vest in two years.

The most recent analyst rating on (OSUR) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orasure Technologies stock, see the OSUR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OSUR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OSUR is a Neutral.

Orasure Technologies faces significant financial and valuation challenges, with declining revenues and profitability pressures being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, while the earnings call provided mixed signals, with some positive developments overshadowed by ongoing challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on OSUR stock, click here.

More about Orasure Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 543,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $216.5M

For an in-depth examination of OSUR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue