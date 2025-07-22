Orange Sky Golden Harvest Announces Special General Meeting for Property Sale Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1132) ) has provided an update.

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited has announced a Special General Meeting to be held on August 7, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve a sale and purchase agreement. This agreement involves the sale of a property in Singapore by Golden Village Multiplex Pte Ltd to Lion (Singapore) Pte. Limited. The approval of this transaction could impact the company’s asset management strategy and financial positioning.

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on film exhibition, distribution, and production. The company is known for its cinema operations and film distribution services, primarily targeting markets in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 3,520,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.4M

