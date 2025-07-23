Oramed Pharm and Scilex Finalize Option Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oramed Pharm ( (ORMP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Scilex Holding Company and Acquiom Agency Services LLC, involving a Senior Secured Promissory Note and warrants for Scilex’s common stock. On July 22, 2025, Oramed and Scilex agreed on an Option Agreement allowing Scilex to repurchase warrants for $27,000,000, with specific payment and repurchase conditions. The agreement includes provisions for extending the maturity date of the promissory note and waiving prepayment penalties if the repurchase is completed. The company clarified that the exercise price of warrants remains unchanged after Scilex’s reverse stock split, ensuring no impact on Oramed’s financial position as of March 31, 2025.

Oramed Pharm’s overall score is driven by a strong balance sheet but hindered by poor income and cash flow performance. Technical indicators are neutral, and the valuation is typical for the industry. The absence of earnings call data and significant corporate events leaves fundamental concerns unaddressed.

More about Oramed Pharm

Average Trading Volume: 67,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $87M

