Oragenics Regains NYSE Compliance After Public Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oragenics ( (OGEN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 16, 2025, Oragenics settled a dispute with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc., agreeing to pay $700,000 to resolve claims related to an investment banking agreement from December 2022. This settlement followed a confidential arbitration initiated by Oragenics in March 2024. Additionally, Oragenics announced on October 21, 2025, that it regained compliance with NYSE American listing standards, following a successful $16.5 million public offering in July 2025. This compliance restoration allows the company to focus on advancing its lead clinical program, ONP-002, for treating traumatic brain injuries.

Spark’s Take on OGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OGEN is a Underperform.

Oragenics exhibits significant financial distress, with ongoing unprofitability, negative equity, and cash flow issues, contributing to a low financial performance score. The technical indicators reflect a weak stock momentum, further exacerbating the negative outlook. Valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings and lack of dividends, highlighting the challenges facing the company. Overall, the stock’s fundamental and technical weaknesses are significant, resulting in a low overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on OGEN stock, click here.

More about Oragenics

Oragenics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The company’s lead candidate, ONP-002, is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is advancing ONP-002 into Phase IIa clinical trials in Australia, with U.S. Phase IIb trials planned to follow. The company’s intranasal delivery platform has broad potential applications across acute and chronic neurological conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 170,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.57M

See more insights into OGEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue