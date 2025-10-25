Oracle Financial Services Grants Stock Options to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited ( (IN:OFSS) ) has provided an update.

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited announced the grant of 105,336 OFSS Stock Units and 46,020 Stock Options to its employees under the OFSS Stock Plan 2014. This move, approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain talent, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering software solutions that cater to the needs of financial institutions. The company focuses on providing products that enhance operational efficiency and compliance for banks and financial service providers.

Average Trading Volume: 7,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 741.7B INR

For detailed information about OFSS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue