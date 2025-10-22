Oracle Financial Services Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Oracle Financial Services Software Limited ( (IN:OFSS) ).

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Vincent Secondo Grelli as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective October 31, 2025. This change will also result in Mr. Grelli stepping down from the Audit Committee, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and requiring adjustments in board composition.

More about Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing software solutions that cater to the needs of financial institutions. The company focuses on delivering products that enhance the operational efficiency and compliance of its clients in the financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 7,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 746B INR

