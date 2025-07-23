Opus Genetics Secures Funding for Gene Therapy Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Opus Genetics ( (IRD) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Opus Genetics entered into a funding and license agreement with Eyes on the Future and RDH12 Fund for Sight to develop gene therapies for inherited retinal degeneration associated with RDH12 gene mutations. The agreement provides up to $1.6 million in funding and includes a risk-sharing structure and performance-based milestones to accelerate the development of the OPGx-RDH12 program. This collaboration aims to file an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA by late 2025, marking a significant step forward in treating RDH12-associated Leber congenital amaurosis, a rare form of childhood blindness.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRD) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Opus Genetics stock, see the IRD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRD is a Neutral.

Opus Genetics faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and persistent losses undermining its financial stability. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the negative corporate event further highlights financing difficulties. These factors contribute to a low overall score, indicating a high-risk investment with uncertain prospects.

More about Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene and small molecule therapies for vision-threatening eye diseases. Their pipeline includes AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis, bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa, with their lead candidate OPGx-LCA5 currently in a Phase 1/2 trial.

Average Trading Volume: 1,083,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $72.79M

