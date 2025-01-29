OptimumBank Holdings Announces Board Member Resignation

Invest with Confidence:
Optimumbank Holdings ( (OPHC) ) has provided an announcement.
On January 28, 2025, Martin Z. Schmidt resigned from the Boards of Directors of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. and OptimumBank. His resignation was not due to any disagreement with either entity, suggesting a smooth transition and no immediate impact on the company’s operations or stakeholder interests.
More about Optimumbank Holdings
YTD Price Performance: -2.65%
Average Trading Volume: 62,797
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $46.36M
