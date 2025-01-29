OptimumBank Holdings Announces Board Member Resignation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

On January 28, 2025, Martin Z. Schmidt resigned from the Boards of Directors of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. and OptimumBank. His resignation was not due to any disagreement with either entity, suggesting a smooth transition and no immediate impact on the company’s operations or stakeholder interests.

More about Optimumbank Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -2.65%

Average Trading Volume: 62,797

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.36M

