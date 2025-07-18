Optimi Health Secures $3.45 Million Financing and Extends Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Optimi Health ( (TSE:OPTI) ) has provided an announcement.

Optimi Health Corp. has announced a $3.45 million convertible financing through a non-brokered private placement with two investors, which includes the company’s CEO and Chair of the Board. The funds will be used for general working capital, and the offering is expected to close by July 24, 2025. Additionally, Optimi has extended its secured term loan of $1 million, with a new maturity date set for April 30, 2026. This extension includes the issuance of 400,000 common share purchase warrants as partial consideration for the loan extension.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OPTI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OPTI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Optimi Health is driven primarily by its positive corporate events, which indicate strong future potential in the psychedelic-assisted therapy market. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, including persistent losses and negative cash flows, weigh down the score. Technical analysis also suggests a bearish trend, adding to the cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:OPTI stock, click here.

More about Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian drug manufacturer specializing in the production and formulation of GMP-grade MDMA and natural psilocybin. The company is focused on the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the development of psychedelic compounds for therapeutic use.

Average Trading Volume: 51,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$14.5M

For a thorough assessment of OPTI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue