Optimi Health Achieves GMP Compliance and Enhances Market Liquidity

The latest update is out from Optimi Health ( (TSE:OPTI) ).

Optimi Health Corp. has successfully passed its Drug Establishment Licence inspection by Health Canada, achieving a GMP-compliant rating for the fabrication and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic products. This certification allows Optimi to manufacture, label, package, distribute, and wholesale pharmaceutical psychedelics, including MDMA and psilocybin capsules for treating PTSD and TRD, which are currently prescribed in Australia. Additionally, Optimi has entered into a market-making service agreement with Independent Trading Group to enhance the liquidity of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, aiming to maintain an orderly market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OPTI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OPTI is a Neutral.

Optimi Health’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows potential but is overshadowed by significant risks due to persistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis provides a moderate positive outlook with short-term bullish signals, while valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses and lack of dividends.

More about Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian pharmaceutical drug manufacturer specializing in the production of pharmaceutical psychedelics, including MDMA and naturally-derived psilocybin. The company operates under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance and holds a Drug Establishment License from Health Canada. Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with its products available for prescription use in Australia and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program.

Average Trading Volume: 118,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.24M

