Optima Health PLC Sees Increase in Voting Rights by Octopus Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Optima Health PLC ( (GB:OPT) ) has shared an announcement.

Optima Health PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Octopus Investments Limited increasing its voting rights in the company from 11.07% to 13.4%. This acquisition of voting rights, which was finalized on July 11, 2025, reflects a strategic move by Octopus Investments to strengthen its influence within Optima Health, potentially impacting the company’s future decisions and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OPT) stock is a Buy with a £215.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Optima Health PLC stock, see the GB:OPT Stock Forecast page.

More about Optima Health PLC

Optima Health PLC is a UK-based company operating in the healthcare industry. The company focuses on providing health-related services and products, catering to various market segments within the healthcare sector.

Average Trading Volume: 200,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £166.9M

Find detailed analytics on OPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue