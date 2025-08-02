Oppenheimer Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Oppenheimer Holdings ( (OPY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oppenheimer Holdings presented to its investors.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., a prominent middle market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer, operates across various financial services sectors, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales, and investment banking. The company recently reported its second quarter 2025 earnings, showcasing a significant improvement in financial performance compared to the previous year.
The firm achieved a net income of $21.7 million, or $2.06 per basic share, marking a substantial increase from $10.3 million, or $0.99 per basic share, in the same quarter of 2024. Revenue rose by 12.9% to $373.2 million, driven by higher investment banking revenue, increased transaction-based commissions, and greater advisory fees due to a rise in assets under management.
Oppenheimer’s Wealth Management division saw a 5.1% revenue increase, with assets under management reaching a record $52.8 billion. However, pre-tax income slightly decreased by 2.2% due to increased compensation and non-compensation expenses. The Capital Markets segment experienced a 33.5% revenue growth, significantly reducing its pre-tax loss from the previous year, thanks to higher investment banking and sales and trading revenues.
Looking ahead, Oppenheimer Holdings remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong balance sheet and expectations of continued high deal volumes in investment banking. The company is poised to maintain its trajectory of delivering quality services to its clients.