Oportun Financial Appoints New Principal Financial Officer

Oportun Financial ( (OPRT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Oportun Financial Corporation appointed Joseph Schueller as the Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, succeeding CEO Raul Vazquez in these roles. Schueller, who joined the company on July 21, 2025, brings extensive experience from previous senior finance positions at various financial institutions. Additionally, at the 2025 annual meeting held on July 18, stockholders approved significant amendments to the company’s Certificate of Incorporation, including the elimination of supermajority voting provisions and the declassification of the board of directors, which are expected to impact corporate governance positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (OPRT) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPRT is a Neutral.

Oportun Financial’s overall score reflects a challenging financial landscape with profitability issues, offset by strong earnings call performance and technical analysis indicating some positive momentum. Despite valuation concerns, the company’s effective cash management and strategic debt reduction provide a potential pathway to better financial health.

More about Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, offering financial solutions primarily focused on providing affordable loans to individuals with limited or no credit history. The company aims to empower its customers by offering responsible and transparent financial products.

Average Trading Volume: 537,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $280.8M

