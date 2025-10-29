Opera Exceeds Q3 Expectations and Raises 2025 Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Opera ( (OPRA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Opera Limited announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting a 23% year-over-year revenue increase to $151.9 million, surpassing expectations. The company also raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong performance and strategic positioning in the evolving AI landscape. Opera’s recent release of the Neon browser and updates to its flagship and GX gaming browsers highlight its commitment to enhancing user experiences with advanced AI capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (OPRA) stock is a Buy with a $17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Opera stock, see the OPRA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OPRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPRA is a Outperform.

Opera’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and a highly positive earnings call, indicating robust growth prospects. However, bearish technical indicators and some margin pressures slightly temper the outlook. The attractive dividend yield and reasonable valuation further support the stock’s potential.

To see Spark’s full report on OPRA stock, click here.

More about Opera

Opera Limited is a global company specializing in web browsers and AI agents. It focuses on providing innovative browsing experiences across various platforms, with a strong emphasis on integrating AI services directly within the browser.

Average Trading Volume: 863,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.39B

For a thorough assessment of OPRA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue