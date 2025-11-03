OpenLearning Secures Major SaaS Deal with Indonesian University

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OpenLearning Ltd. ( (AU:OLL) ) has provided an announcement.

OpenLearning Limited has entered into a five-year SaaS agreement with Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto (UMP) in Central Java, Indonesia, valued at approximately A$175,000. This partnership, which involves providing OpenLearning’s AI-powered LMS to around 19,000 students annually, strengthens the company’s position in Southeast Asia and marks its largest contract in Indonesia to date. The deal highlights the growing demand for AI-driven educational platforms in the region and is expected to serve as a model for other universities within the Muhammadiyah network.

More about OpenLearning Ltd.

OpenLearning Limited is a company specializing in AI-powered learning management systems (LMS). Their platform combines social and project-based learning with AI-assisted course design and facilitation, enabling institutions to develop high-quality courses while improving learner engagement and retention. OpenLearning has a strong market presence in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Average Trading Volume: 1,579,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.77M

For an in-depth examination of OLL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue