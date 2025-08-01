Opendoor Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Cancels Stockholder Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Opendoor Technologies ( (OPEN) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 31, 2025, Opendoor Technologies Inc. announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as its stock maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 12 consecutive business days. Consequently, the company canceled a Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for August 27, 2025, which was intended to discuss a reverse stock split, as the Board deemed it unnecessary following the regained compliance.

Spark’s Take on OPEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPEN is a Neutral.

Opendoor Technologies faces significant financial challenges with declining revenues and negative earnings, leading to a low valuation score. However, technical analysis shows some positive momentum, and the company’s strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call provide a cautiously optimistic outlook. The overall score reflects these mixed factors, with financial performance being the most significant constraint.

More about Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is a leading e-commerce platform focused on residential real estate transactions, providing a simplified and certain way for people across the U.S. to sell and buy homes. The company operates nationwide and aims to innovate the future of real estate.

Average Trading Volume: 175,164,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.34B

