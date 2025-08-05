OPEN Group, Inc. Acquires Treasury Shares to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RPA Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:6572) ) has shared an update.

OPEN Group, Inc. has announced the acquisition of 700,400 treasury shares, valued at ¥256,970,300, through open-market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from July 1 to July 31, 2025. This acquisition is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 8,500,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about RPA Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 204,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.21B

