oOh!media to Announce 2025 Half-Year Results

oOh media Ltd ( (AU:OML) ) has issued an announcement.

oOh!media Limited has announced that it will release its half-year results for the period ending 30 June 2025 on 18 August 2025. Following the announcement, a briefing for analysts and investors will be held, which will be webcast for broader accessibility. This release is significant as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and decisions.

More about oOh media Ltd

oOh!media is a leading Out of Home media company that enhances public spaces by creating engaging environments. It helps advertisers, landlords, leaseholders, community organizations, local councils, and governments reach large and diverse public audiences through its extensive network of digital and static asset locations across Australia and New Zealand, including roadsides, retail centers, airports, train stations, bus stops, office towers, and universities.

