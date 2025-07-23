Onyx Gold Expands Drill Program at Munro-Croesus Project Following Promising Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Onyx Gold Corp. ( (TSE:ONYX) ) is now available.

Onyx Gold Corp. has announced promising drill results from its Argus North Zone at the Munro-Croesus Project, with significant gold mineralization extending over 200 meters vertically to the surface. The company has expanded its drill program from 10,000 meters to 25,000 meters to further explore this emerging zone and other high-priority targets, indicating strong potential for future growth and development in the region.

Onyx Gold Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Their primary project is the Munro-Croesus Project, located 75 km east of Timmins, Ontario, where they are actively exploring and expanding their gold mining operations.

