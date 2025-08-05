Onward Holdings Reports Strong July Sales Boosted by WEGO Consolidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8016) ) has issued an announcement.

In July 2025, Onward Holdings reported a 98.7% net sales performance at existing stores compared to the previous year, while all stores, including the newly consolidated WEGO, saw a 130.3% increase. The company experienced strong sales in discounted items due to postponed sale events, although physical store sales underperformed due to fewer new customers, including tourists. E-commerce sales remained steady, particularly for full-price items like dresses and blouses. Onward Personal Style and Chacott saw positive results from promotional efforts, and WEGO benefited from strong sales of summer apparel.

More about Onward Holdings Co., Ltd.

Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on fashion and apparel. The company offers a range of products including made-to-order clothing under the brand ‘KASHIYAMA’, cosmetics, and high-summer items such as T-shirts and shorts. It operates both physical stores and e-commerce platforms, with a market focus on enhancing sales through promotional campaigns.

Average Trading Volume: 599,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen83.95B

