Onewo Inc. Nominates Mr. Bu Lingqiu as Non-Executive Director

Onewo, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2602) ) has shared an update.

Onewo Inc., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced the nomination of Mr. Bu Lingqiu as a candidate for the position of non-executive director on its board. Mr. Bu, who brings extensive experience from his roles in various construction and engineering companies, has been recommended by the Nomination Committee due to his educational background and professional expertise. His appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming general meeting, and he has agreed to waive any director remuneration.

