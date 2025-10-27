Onewo Inc. Finalizes Equity Transfer Agreements with Supplementary Arrangements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Onewo, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2602) ) has shared an update.

Onewo Inc. has entered into a Supplementary Agreement and Pledge and Mortgage Agreement to finalize the terms of its equity transfers with Shanghai Vanke Investment and Hangzhou Hongwang Investment. The agreements involve substantial financial transactions and asset pledges, which are expected to impact the company’s financial operations and strengthen its market positioning. These transactions are classified as connected transactions due to the involvement of China Vanke, the controlling shareholder, and are subject to specific reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2602) stock is a Hold with a HK$24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Onewo, Inc. Class H stock, see the HK:2602 Stock Forecast page.

More about Onewo, Inc. Class H

Onewo Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in business enterprise space technology. The company operates within the real estate industry, focusing on equity transfers and investments in property-related ventures.

Average Trading Volume: 1,270,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.01B

For a thorough assessment of 2602 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue