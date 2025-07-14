Onewo Inc. Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Onewo, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2602) ) has provided an update.

Onewo Inc., a joint stock company in China, has established an Audit Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure. The committee is tasked with supervising and evaluating both internal and external audits, reviewing financial reports, and ensuring effective communication between management and auditors. This initiative aims to strengthen decision-making processes and improve oversight of the company’s financial activities, potentially leading to increased transparency and trust among stakeholders.

