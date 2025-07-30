Onewo, Inc. Engages in Strategic Debt Settlement Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Onewo, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2602) ) is now available.

Onewo, Inc. has entered into a series of Debt Settlement Agreements with various vendors and debtors, involving the transfer of properties or parking spaces to settle outstanding payables. The total consideration for these agreements amounts to RMB256,740,370. These transactions are connected to China Vanke, the controlling shareholder of Onewo, and are subject to specific reporting requirements under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules. The agreements are part of a strategic move to manage debts and optimize asset utilization, potentially impacting the company’s financial stability and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2602) stock is a Hold with a HK$19.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Onewo, Inc. Class H stock, see the HK:2602 Stock Forecast page.

More about Onewo, Inc. Class H

Onewo, Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the real estate and property services industry. It is primarily involved in property management and related services, with a significant market focus in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,242,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.33B

See more data about 2602 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue