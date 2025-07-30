Onewo Inc. Acquires Full Equity in Hangzhou Wanyu and Hangzhou Yuanguang

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Onewo, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2602) ) has shared an update.

Onewo Inc., a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced the acquisition of full equity interests in Hangzhou Wanyu and Hangzhou Yuanguang through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Puyu Real Estate. This acquisition, involving transactions with subsidiaries of its controlling shareholder, China Vanke, will result in both companies becoming subsidiaries of Onewo Inc., with their financial results consolidated into the group’s statements. The transactions are classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules and do not require independent shareholders’ approval due to compliance with prior transaction requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2602) stock is a Hold with a HK$19.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Onewo, Inc. Class H stock, see the HK:2602 Stock Forecast page.

More about Onewo, Inc. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 1,242,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.33B

See more data about 2602 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue