OneConnect Updates on Securities and Compliance Obligations

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd ( (HK:6638) ) has shared an update.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. announced an update regarding its securities, noting the lapse of 22,500 options due to an employee’s termination. The company disclosed the current status of its shares, options, and PSUs, emphasizing the importance of compliance with disclosure obligations under the Takeovers Code. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the implementation of the Proposal and Scheme remains conditional.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the financial technology industry, providing technology solutions for financial institutions. The company focuses on offering digital banking, insurance, and investment services, leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to enhance efficiency and security in financial transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 382,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.39B

