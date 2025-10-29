Onconetix Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Onconetix ( (ONCO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Onconetix, Inc.’s Board of Directors decided to hold the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders on December 5, 2025, at the offices of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP in New York. The company announced that shareholder proposals and director nominations for the meeting must be submitted by November 10, 2025, to be included in the proxy materials, in compliance with applicable regulations.

Spark’s Take on ONCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ONCO is a Underperform.

Onconetix’s overall score reflects substantial financial difficulties with significant operating losses and negative profitability metrics. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings. These factors combine to give the stock a low attractiveness score.

More about Onconetix

Average Trading Volume: 555,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.53M

