Oncolytics Biotech to Host Webinar on Pelareorep’s Potential in Cancer Treatment

An announcement from Oncolytics Biotech ( (TSE:ONC) ) is now available.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. announced it will host a key opinion leader webinar on July 22, 2025, to discuss the potential of pelareorep in treating metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal cancers. The event will feature notable experts in the field and aims to highlight pelareorep’s existing clinical data and its potential as an immunotherapy. This initiative underscores Oncolytics’ commitment to advancing cancer treatment and could strengthen its position in the oncology market, potentially impacting stakeholders by showcasing the therapeutic’s capabilities and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ONC) stock is a Buy with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oncolytics Biotech stock, see the TSE:ONC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ONC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ONC is a Neutral.

Oncolytics Biotech faces significant financial challenges with persistent operational losses and reliance on external funding. Although technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, clinical advancements in cancer treatments provide some optimism. The valuation reflects the speculative nature of biotech investments, with no revenue and negative P/E. Recent earnings call and corporate events offer potential upside through strategic developments but are overshadowed by leadership transitions and market value concerns. Overall, the stock remains speculative with potential upside contingent on successful clinical outcomes.

More about Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. The company is advancing its research in oncology, particularly in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. Pelareorep has shown promising results in clinical trials by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and enhancing the efficacy of existing oncology treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 177,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$151M

