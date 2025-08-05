Oncolytics Biotech to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting and Announce Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Oncolytics Biotech ( (TSE:ONC) ).

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on August 8, where a corporate update and second quarter financial results will be shared. This meeting is significant as it will outline strategic milestones for the remainder of 2025, potentially impacting the company’s operations and positioning in the biotechnology industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ONC) stock is a Buy with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oncolytics Biotech stock, see the TSE:ONC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ONC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ONC is a Neutral.

Oncolytics Biotech faces significant financial challenges with persistent operational losses and reliance on external funding. Although technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, clinical advancements in cancer treatments provide some optimism. The valuation reflects the speculative nature of biotech investments, with no revenue and negative P/E. Recent earnings call and corporate events offer potential upside through strategic developments but are overshadowed by leadership transitions and market value concerns. Overall, the stock remains speculative with potential upside contingent on successful clinical outcomes.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ONC stock, click here.

More about Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. The company has shown promising results in treating metastatic breast cancer and is advancing its development in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors for breast and pancreatic cancers, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. Oncolytics is actively seeking strategic partnerships to enhance development and commercial impact.

Average Trading Volume: 231,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$132.3M

Find detailed analytics on ONC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

