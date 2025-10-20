Oncolytics Biotech Plans Jurisdiction Shift to Nevada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oncolytics Biotech ( (ONCY) ) has shared an update.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has announced plans to change its jurisdiction of incorporation from Alberta, Canada, to Nevada, USA, through a series of transactions requiring shareholder approval. This move aims to reduce regulatory burdens and costs, facilitate long-term shareholder value creation, and align with the company’s operational focus in the United States, where most of its operations and shareholders are located. The transition is not expected to materially affect the company’s operations or financial results, and its shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The most recent analyst rating on (ONCY) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oncolytics Biotech stock, see the ONCY Stock Forecast page.

More about Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing pelareorep, an investigational intravenously delivered double-stranded RNA immunotherapeutic agent. The company is advancing pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and/or checkpoint inhibitors in metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. Oncolytics is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate development and maximize commercial impact.

Average Trading Volume: 1,016,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $119.5M

Find detailed analytics on ONCY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue