Onco-Innovations Partners with Nucro-Technics for Preclinical Studies

An announcement from Onco-Innovations Ltd. ( (TSE:ONCO) ) is now available.

Onco-Innovations Limited has entered into an agreement with Nucro-Technics Inc. to conduct a series of preclinical studies for its lead drug candidate, a PNKP inhibitor. This collaboration is a crucial step towards human clinical trials, as it will provide essential pharmacokinetic and safety data required for an Investigational New Drug application. The studies will focus on drug metabolism, safety, and the novel polymer delivery system, aiming to meet FDA and Health Canada standards. This development is expected to strengthen Onco-Innovations’ regulatory preparation efforts and support the design of its first-in-human clinical trials, potentially enhancing its position in the oncology sector.

More about Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations Limited is a Canadian-based company focused on cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. The company is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions, holding an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology targeting solid tumors.

Average Trading Volume: 113,164

