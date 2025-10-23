On The Beach Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Count

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

On The Beach ( (GB:OTB) ) has provided an announcement.

On The Beach Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing and cancelling 500,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 149,696,470, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder voting rights.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OTB) stock is a Buy with a £3.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on On The Beach stock, see the GB:OTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OTB is a Neutral.

On The Beach’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow generation. However, technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests the stock may be expensive. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:OTB stock, click here.

More about On The Beach

On The Beach Group PLC operates in the travel industry, primarily offering beach holiday packages. The company focuses on providing affordable vacation options to a wide range of customers, leveraging its presence on the London Stock Exchange to enhance its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 816,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £312.9M

For a thorough assessment of OTB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue