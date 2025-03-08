On Holding AG Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

On Holding Ag Class A ( (ONON) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information On Holding Ag Class A presented to its investors.

On Holding AG, a Swiss company known for its innovative sportswear, specializes in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories, catering to high-performance running and various athletic activities.

The company has reported impressive financial results for 2024, surpassing its own forecasts with a significant increase in net sales and profitability. On Holding AG achieved net sales of CHF 2,318.3 million, marking a 29.4% growth on a reported basis and 33.2% on a constant currency basis, alongside a gross profit margin of 60.6% and net income of CHF 242.3 million.

Key highlights include a 35.7% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter net sales to CHF 606.6 million, driven by a rise in brand awareness and a strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel performance, which accounted for 48.8% of net sales. The company also celebrated milestones such as the launch of its LightSpray™ technology and expansion of its retail footprint to nearly 50 stores globally.

Looking ahead, On Holding AG is optimistic about 2025, expecting at least a 27% growth in constant currency net sales, translating to CHF 2.94 billion. The company aims to maintain a gross profit margin of around 60.5% and anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0% to 17.5%, supported by its premium brand positioning and innovation pipeline.