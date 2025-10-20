OMV AG Announces Limited Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from OMV AG ( (DE:OMV) ).

OMV AG has announced a limited share repurchase program to fulfill its internal remuneration obligations, including Long Term Incentive Plans and Annual Bonuses. The program, authorized by the General Meeting and pending Supervisory Board approval, allows for the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares, approximately 0.31% of the total share capital, via the Vienna Stock Exchange. The initiative is designed to support the company’s stock ownership plans without affecting its stock exchange listing.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:OMV) stock is a Buy with a EUR53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OMV AG stock, see the DE:OMV Stock Forecast page.

More about OMV AG

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is a major player in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas products. The company is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and operates with a significant presence in the European energy market.

YTD Price Performance: 30.72%

Average Trading Volume: 338,123

Current Market Cap: €14.38B

Find detailed analytics on OMV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue