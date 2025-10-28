Omni Bridgeway AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Omni Bridgeway ( (AU:OBL) ).

Omni Bridgeway Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions put forward were carried. The meeting saw strong shareholder support, with the highest approval rating reaching 99.80% for one of the resolutions, indicating a positive reception from stakeholders and a stable outlook for the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OBL) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Omni Bridgeway stock, see the AU:OBL Stock Forecast page.

More about Omni Bridgeway

Average Trading Volume: 192,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$458.6M

See more data about OBL stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

