OMG Group Reports Strong Q1 FY26 with Strategic Retail Expansion

An announcement from Forbidden Foods Ltd ( (AU:OMG) ) is now available.

OMG Group Ltd reported a strong Q1 FY26 performance with cash receipts of $1.17 million, marking its fourth consecutive quarter above $1 million and a 56% increase from the previous year. The company expanded its product range significantly, securing distribution agreements with Woolworths and 7-Eleven, which are expected to drive further sales growth. The company also raised $2 million to support inventory and marketing initiatives, positioning itself for increased demand during the summer sales period. With strategic marketing campaigns and expanded retail presence, OMG Group is poised for continued growth in the December quarter.

More about Forbidden Foods Ltd

OMG Group Ltd is a company operating in the Better-for-You FMCG sector, focusing on multi-brand and multi-channel growth strategies. Its primary products include Oat Milk Goodness and Blue Dinosaur products, which are distributed across major Australian retailers and direct-to-consumer channels.

Average Trading Volume: 7,813,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.02M

