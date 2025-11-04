Omega Flex Reports Decline in Quarterly Earnings

Omega Flex ( (OFLX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Omega Flex presented to its investors.

Omega Flex, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose used in various applications to transport gases and liquids, primarily serving the construction and industrial sectors with operations in the U.S. and the U.K. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Omega Flex reported net sales of $24.2 million, slightly down from $24.9 million in the same period last year, with a net income of $3.6 million, reflecting a decrease from $4.6 million year-over-year. Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a gross profit of $14.6 million and operating profit of $4.2 million, both showing a decline compared to the previous year. The company maintained a strong cash position with $49.4 million in cash and equivalents, despite a net decrease in cash due to dividends paid and capital expenditures. Looking ahead, Omega Flex remains committed to maintaining its market position and exploring growth opportunities, with management cautiously optimistic about future performance amidst current market conditions.

