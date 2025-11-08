Omada Health Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

Omada Health, Inc. ((OMDA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The latest earnings call from Omada Health, Inc. painted a picture of robust growth and strategic innovation. The company reported strong membership and revenue increases, driven by operational efficiency and innovation, despite some concerns about cash flow due to debt repayment and reliance on the GLP-1 market segment. Overall, the financial and strategic outlook remains positive, indicating a promising future for the company.

Significant Member Growth

Omada Health reported a significant increase in its membership, climbing 53% year-over-year to reach 831,000 members. This growth included 79,000 net new members during the quarter, showcasing the company’s ability to attract and retain a large user base.

Revenue and Financial Improvements

The company achieved a 49% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $68 million. The GAAP gross margin improved to 66%, with a non-GAAP margin of 68%. Omada also reduced its net loss to $3 million from $9 million in Q3 ’24 and recorded its first positive adjusted EBITDA of $2 million, a significant improvement from the $5 million loss last year.

Product and Innovation Milestones

Omada Health announced several product and innovation milestones, including the introduction of prescribing for anti-obesity medications within the GLP-1 Care Track. Additionally, the launch of AI-driven Meal Map and OmadaSpark has enhanced member engagement and nutrition feedback, demonstrating the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for better health outcomes.

Operational Efficiency

Despite a 24% increase in operating expenses and a 31% rise in the cost of revenue, Omada’s revenue is up 51% year-to-date, highlighting strong operational leverage. This efficiency underscores the company’s ability to scale its operations effectively.

Research and Clinical Outcomes

Omada Health has published its 30th peer-reviewed publication, demonstrating significant savings and clinical outcomes in joint and muscle health and weight management programs. This research underscores the company’s commitment to evidence-based health solutions.

Debt Payment Impact

The company’s cash and cash equivalents decreased to $199 million from $223 million due to the repayment of $30 million in debt. This strategic move reflects Omada’s focus on strengthening its financial position, despite the short-term impact on cash flow.

Dependence on GLP-1 Segment

Omada Health’s growth is heavily reliant on the GLP-1 segment, with significant focus on upcoming investments and potential market risks. This dependence highlights the importance of the GLP-1 market in the company’s strategic planning.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Omada Health expects its 2025 revenue to range between $251.5 million and $254.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA between negative $2 million and breakeven. This guidance reflects confidence in its scalable and integrated multi-condition platform, indicating a positive outlook for future growth and profitability.

In summary, Omada Health’s earnings call highlighted strong growth in membership and revenue, driven by innovation and operational efficiency. Despite some concerns about cash flow and reliance on the GLP-1 market segment, the overall sentiment remains positive, with promising forward-looking guidance pointing to continued success.

