Olema Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 1 Study of OP-3136 for Advanced Tumors

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((OLMA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 First-in-Human, Open-Label, Multicenter Study of OP-3136 in Adult Participants With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of OP-3136, a KAT6A/B inhibitor, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other anticancer agents. This research is significant as it targets advanced solid tumors, potentially offering new therapeutic options for patients.

The intervention being tested is OP-3136, a selective inhibitor of HAT enzymes KAT6A and KAT6B. It is being assessed both as a monotherapy and in combination with fulvestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader, and palazestrant, a complete estrogen receptor antagonist, to treat various advanced cancers.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a randomized, sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study consists of two parts: dose escalation and dose expansion.

The study began on January 14, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the ongoing recruitment phase, indicating active research and potential upcoming results.

This update from Olema Pharmaceuticals could positively influence the company’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer treatments. Investors may view this as a promising development, especially in the competitive oncology sector, where advancements can lead to significant market opportunities.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

