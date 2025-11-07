Old National Bancorp Highlights Q3 2025 Financial Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Old National Bancorp Capital ( (ONB) ) is now available.

Old National Bancorp has released an investor presentation detailing its strategic objectives and financial performance as of the third quarter of 2025. The company emphasizes its focus on maintaining a diversified loan portfolio, strong credit culture, and low-cost deposit base to drive long-term shareholder value. The presentation also highlights the company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer picture of its operational performance, excluding merger-related charges and other non-core items.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ONB is a Outperform.

Old National Bancorp Capital’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, which highlight robust growth and effective capital management. However, the technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and there are concerns about future merger-related expenses. The stock’s valuation is fair, providing a balanced risk-reward profile.

Old National Bancorp operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services including loans, deposits, and asset management. The company focuses on being a top quartile performing bank, serving as a trusted partner in its communities and a valued employer.

