Ola Electric Plans Rs. 1,500 Crore Fundraising to Boost EV Expansion

Ola Electric Mobility Limited ( (IN:OLAELEC) ) has provided an update.

Ola Electric Mobility Limited’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs. 1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities. This strategic move, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, is expected to bolster the company’s financial resources, potentially enhancing its competitive position in the electric vehicle sector.

More about Ola Electric Mobility Limited

Ola Electric Mobility Limited operates in the electric mobility industry, focusing on the development and production of electric vehicles. The company is known for its electric scooters and aims to expand its presence in the sustainable transportation market.

Average Trading Volume: 17,292,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 236.7B INR

