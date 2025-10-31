Okinawa Electric Power Co. Reports Strong Profit Growth Despite Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Okinawa Electric Power Co ( (JP:9511) ).

Okinawa Electric Power Co. reported a decrease in net sales by 6.3% for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved significant growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 37.2%, 33.8%, and 31.4% respectively. This financial performance indicates improved operational efficiency and profitability, which could positively impact stakeholders and enhance the company’s positioning in the electric power industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9511) stock is a Hold with a Yen1113.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okinawa Electric Power Co stock, see the JP:9511 Stock Forecast page.

Okinawa Electric Power Co., Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges, primarily engaged in the electric power industry. It focuses on providing electricity services in the Okinawa region of Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 169,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen54.86B

