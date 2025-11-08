Oji Holdings Reports Decline Amid Strategic Restructuring

Oji Holdings Corp ( (OJIPF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oji Holdings Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Oji Holdings Corporation, a leading player in the pulp and paper industry, is known for its diverse range of products including household and industrial materials, functional materials, and forest resources. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, aiming to transform its business portfolio by 2035.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of FY2025, Oji Holdings Corporation reported a decrease in net sales to ¥915.0 billion, a 0.9% decline compared to the previous year. The company faced challenges such as a decline in the overseas pulp market and adverse foreign currency translation effects due to the appreciation of the yen.

Key financial metrics showed a significant drop, with operating profit falling by 55% to ¥16.7 billion and ordinary profit plummeting by 77.7% to ¥8.8 billion. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also decreased by 55% to ¥10.9 billion. These declines were attributed to increased costs, foreign exchange losses, and restructuring expenses.

Despite these challenges, Oji Holdings is focusing on strategic growth investments, particularly in high-growth regions like India and Southeast Asia, and in sustainable packaging and forest biomass businesses. The company is also restructuring its operations to enhance profitability and efficiency.

Looking ahead, Oji Holdings remains committed to its long-term vision and medium-term business plan, aiming to achieve a consolidated operating profit of ¥120 billion and a net profit of ¥80 billion by FY2027. The company continues to focus on capital efficiency, portfolio transformation, and sustainability to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue