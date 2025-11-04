Oji Holdings Announces Progress in Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Oji Holdings ( (JP:3861) ) is now available.

Oji Holdings Corporation has announced the status of its share repurchase program, which was authorized by the Board of Directors in December 2024. As of October 31, 2025, the company has repurchased 74,809,000 shares at a total cost of JPY 47,055,699,470, reflecting its strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3861) stock is a Hold with a Yen830.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oji Holdings stock, see the JP:3861 Stock Forecast page.

More about Oji Holdings

Oji Holdings Corporation operates in the paper and packaging industry, focusing on the production of paper products, packaging materials, and related services. The company is a significant player in the market, with operations that span across various regions, emphasizing sustainability and innovation in its offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 4,573,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen771.1B

