OFX Group Ltd. Initiates On-Market Buy-Back of Securities

OFX Group Ltd. ( (AU:OFX) ) has provided an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, as disclosed on July 24, 2025. This strategic move is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value, reflecting OFX’s confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

More about OFX Group Ltd.

OFX Group Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering international money transfer services. The company focuses on providing secure and efficient currency exchange solutions for individuals and businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the global remittance market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,121,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$177.8M

