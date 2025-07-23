OFS Capital Issues $69M Notes to Manage Debt

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from OFS Capital ( (OFS) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, OFS Capital Corporation, a Delaware-based company, announced the issuance of $69 million in 7.50% notes due 2028. This financial move is part of a strategic effort to manage its debt, as the company plans to use the proceeds to partially redeem its existing 4.75% unsecured notes due 2026. The notes, which are unsecured obligations of the company, are expected to enhance OFS Capital’s financial flexibility and potentially improve its market positioning by refinancing higher-cost debt.

Spark’s Take on OFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OFS is a Outperform.

OFS Capital’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial foundation with high profitability and attractive valuation metrics. However, concerns about declining revenue, cash flow issues, and economic uncertainties weigh on the score. The stock’s upward technical momentum and high dividend yield provide potential for returns, balancing the challenges highlighted in the earnings call.

More about OFS Capital

Average Trading Volume: 48,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $113.6M

